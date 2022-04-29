Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Victory Day 2022 and why commemoration of the end of WWII matters today

By Miriam J Dobson, Reader in Modern History, University of Sheffield
Even in the darkest days of the pandemic in 2020 Russia didn’t cancel Victory Day, its anniversary of the end of the second world war, it was just postponed. This year, the Kremlin promises a parade on May 9 with 11,000 servicemen and women plus 62 airplanes and 15 helicopters. Eight MiG-29s will form the letter Z, the symbol adopted by supporters of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For the 2022 ceremony in Moscow’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


