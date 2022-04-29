Psychologists are starting to talk publicly about their own mental illnesses – and patients can benefit
By Andrew Devendorf, Doctoral Candidate, Clinical Psychology, University of South Florida
Sarah Victor, Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology, Texas Tech University
Psychologists have mental health difficulties and illnesses at the same rate as the general population – but the profession has long stigmatized talking about them in public.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 29, 2022