Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Trafficking, Exploitation Risks for Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the border city of Medyka, Poland on April 21, 2022 © 2022 The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images (Brussels) – Refugees from Ukraine, particularly women and girls, face heightened risks of gender-based violence, trafficking, and other exploitation due to lack of systematic protection and security measures in Poland. “Poland’s acceptance of those fleeing the war in Ukraine is a positive shift from its response to other crises, but the lack of basic protection measures risks exposing refugees to serious abuse,” said Hillary Margolis, senior…


© Human Rights Watch


