A new type of insurance pays out as soon as extreme weather hits – and we could try it in Australia
By Caroline Schuster, Senior Lecturer, School of Archaeology and Anthropology; Director, Australian National Centre for Latin American Studies, Australian National University
Disaster victims in Australia can wait months or years for insurance payouts – or can’t afford the premiums at all. As climate change worsens, we need a radical rethink.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 28, 2022