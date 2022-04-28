More affordable housing with less homelessness is possible – if only Australia would learn from Nordic nations
By Andrew Scott, Professor of Politics and Policy, Deakin University
Heather Holst, Adjunct lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Sidsel Grimstad, Senior lecturer, University of Newcastle
In Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, housing cooperatives help both renters and those wanting to own a secure, high-quality home. Better housing options for Australia are waiting in plain sight.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 28, 2022