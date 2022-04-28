Selling voyeurism: How companies create value from the taboo
By Trish Ruebottom, Associate Professor of HR and Management, McMaster University
Madeline Toubiana, Associate Professor, Entrepreneurship and Organization, University of Alberta
Maxim Voronov, Professor of Organization Studies and Sustainability, York University, Canada
Sean Buchanan, Assistant Professor of Business Administration, University of Manitoba
What do reality television, slum tourism, erotic webcam and mixed-martial arts have in common? They all rely on voyeurism to entertain their audiences. Voyeurism provides a glimpse into the private life of another person to give audiences a revealing and entertaining experience.
In mixed martial arts (MMA), for example, it provides a close-up look at the violence of a no-holds-barred fight. On reality television shows, like Survivor and
