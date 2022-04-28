Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Angela Rayner, porn in parliament and a depressing week for British politics

By Lindsey Blumell, Lecturer in Journalism, City, University of London
There are more women in the UK parliament and government than ever before – making up about one third of the total 650 members. Yet, there are still cases like The Mail on Sunday running the headline “Stone the crows! Tories accuse Rayner of Basic Instinct ploy to distract Boris”. An unnamed source had told the outlet that Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, crosses and uncrosses her legs to “distract” the prime minister during parliamentary sessions. In case anyone was in doubt about the reference,…The Conversation


