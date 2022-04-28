Tolerance.ca
Sinn Féin could become the biggest party in Northern Ireland on May 5 – here's what it means for power-sharing

By Peter John McLoughlin, Lecturer in Politics, Queen's University Belfast
Party leaders on both sides of the political divide in Northern Ireland agree that the Stormont assembly election on May 5 could be the most important in a generation. Polls continue to suggest that Sinn Féin will become the largest party for the first time in Northern Ireland’s 101-year history – a victory…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


