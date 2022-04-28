Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Excellence and ethics in journalism : Partnership of RSF, FPU, Copeam, CMFE and COMMIT receives EU funding

By lfollea
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is pleased to announce the signing of a grant agreement with the European Union to continue its support for cross-border partnerships in journalism. In a first round of the newly launched Creative Europe programme to promote collaboration, excellence and pluralism in the media, the consortium led by RSF will further invest in existing regional networks, the Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI) to drive compliance with professional standards, and three topical clusters to focus on. A new push for excellence, ethics and collaboration in journalism.Over the course…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ VIDEO: Inflation, Solomons and 'Albo's iso' dominate campaign's third week.
~ Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit
~ BANGLADESH: Restore and strengthen capacity of community-led schools in Rohingya camps
~ Ukraine/Russia: As War Continues, Africa Food Crisis Looms
~ European Union: Rules for Batteries Should Cover Bauxite, Copper, Iron
~ Sudan: Hundreds of Protesters Detained, Mistreated
~ Russia: Respect the Rights of Prisoners of War
~ Fiji is officially ‘open for happiness' – will that apply to its tourism workers too?
~ No-one is talking about ABC funding in this election campaign. Here's why they should be
~ When it comes to dating advice, why is it always women who must improve?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter