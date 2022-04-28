Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine/Russia: As War Continues, Africa Food Crisis Looms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man holds bread being sold at a high price in a supermarket at Ketu in Lagos, Nigeria on March 15, 2022. © 2022 PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened the food security crisis in many African countries, Human Rights Watch said today. Many countries in East, West, Middle, and Southern Africa rely on Russia and Ukraine for a significant percentage of their wheat, fertilizer, or vegetable oils imports, but the war disrupts global commodity markets and trade flows to Africa, increasing already high food prices in…


