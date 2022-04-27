Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extinction Rebellion scientists: why we glued ourselves to a government department

By Charlie Gardner, Associate Senior Lecturer, Durrell Institute for Conservation and Ecology, University of Kent
Emily Cox, Research Associate, Environmental Policy, Cardiff University
Stuart Capstick, Senior Research Fellow in Psychology, Cardiff University
One recent Wednesday, while most scientists around the world were carrying out their research, we stepped away from our day jobs to engage in a more direct form of communication.

Along with more than 20 others from Scientists for Extinction Rebellion and assisted in our efforts by Doctors for Extinction Rebellion, we pasted scientific papers to the UK government’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). A group…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


