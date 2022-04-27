Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Unequal and Lethal: Facts and Figures

By Amnesty International
Economic Impact of COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) The region has accounted for 28% of all COVID-19 deaths in the world, despite having only 8.4% of the global population. Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people living in poverty remains 14 million higher compared to 2019. Since the start […] The post Unequal and Lethal: Facts and Figures appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


