Human Rights Observatory

Japan to Train New Cadets, Officers from Abusive Myanmar Military

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Myanmar military officers march during a parade to commemorate Myanmar's 77th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo During the parliamentary committee session on security on April 26, 2022, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi revealed that Japan will once again accept Myanmar military personnel for training at Japan's defense facilities. This is the second time since the February 2021 coup in Myanmar that Japan has accepted members of the Myanmar military, or Tatmadaw, for a program that began in 2015. Two Tatmadaw…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


