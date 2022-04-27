Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rising authoritarianism and worsening climate change share a fossil-fueled secret

By Eve Darian-Smith, Professor of Global and International Studies, University of California, Irvine
A new book lays out the connections between industries and politicians that are both stalling action on climate change and diminishing democracy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


