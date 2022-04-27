Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF urges UN to address dire state of press freedom during upcoming mission to China

By hytang
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to address the country’s dire state of press freedom during her upcoming mission to China in May.In a letter sent on 27th of April, 2022, RSF called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Michelle Bachelet, to address China’s dire state of press freedom during her up


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


