Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia doesn't have online voting for federal elections and we should keep it that way

By Vanessa Teague, Adjunct associate professor (ANU) and CEO, Thinking Cybersecurity, Australian National University
Share this article
Australians vote on a piece of paper and put that into a box which is then counted. We don’t know how to replicate this transparent, verifiable process over the internet.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Restricting calories leads to weight loss, not necessarily the window of time you eat them in
~ Elon Musk's Twitter takeover isn't quite a done deal: what happens now
~ The legacy of Nigerian music star Orlando Julius must not be overlooked
~ Singapore: Abhorrent hangings must end as man with intellectual disability executed
~ Libya: Landmines, Other War Hazards, Killing Civilians
~ UN: Support Impartial Justice for War Crimes in Ukraine
~ Shagz Chronicles: The Kenyan podcast that wants you to fall in love with the Kikuyu language and culture
~ A brief history of the US-Australia alliance - and how it might change after the May election
~ Pill testing really does reduce the risk of harm for drug users
~ Below the Line: former independent Cathy McGowan hits back at John Howard’s ‘anti-Liberal groupies’ jibe – podcast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter