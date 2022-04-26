Tolerance.ca
Kibaki’s Kenya education legacy: well-intentioned, with disastrous consequences

By Ishmael Munene, Professor of Research, Foundations & Higher Education, Northern Arizona University
Kenya’s former president Mwai Kibaki, who died last week, was widely praised for his economic transformation of Kenya, first as finance minister from 1969 to 1982 and then as the third president of Kenya from 2002 to 2013.

But Kibaki also left an enduring legacy on Kenya’s education sector.

Kibaki left his mark on education in two areas: the widening of access to education and the embrace of a business-style model for universities.


© The Conversation -


