Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A year of hunger: how the Russia-Ukraine war is worsening climate-linked food shortages

By Ro McFarlane, Assistant Professor in Ecological Public Health, University of Canberra
Nenad Naumovski, Associate Professor in Food Science and Human Nutrition, University of Canberra
Shawn Somerset, Professor of Public Health/Professor of Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Canberra
Global wheat prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The two nations account for 30% of the world’s wheat production.

That means many low-income nations who are net food importers are bracing for a year of hunger. The disruption of war compounds existing drops in food production linked to climate change. On a global scale, climate change has already cut global average agricultural production by at least…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


