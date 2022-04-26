Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter: not even Elon Musk is wealthy enough to bring absolute free speech to the platform – here's why

By Eric Heinze, Professor of Law, Queen Mary University of London
Elon Musk is the planet’s number one billionaire. If anyone can turn cyberspace into a heaven – or hell – of free speech “absolutism” via a US$44 billion (£35 billion) Twitter takeover, then surely he’s the man. Right?

