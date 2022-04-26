Linking protected areas from Yellowstone to the Yukon shows the value of conserving large landscapes, not just isolated parks and preserves
By Charles C. Chester, Lecturer in Environmental Studies, Brandeis University
Mark Hebblewhite, Professor of Ungulate Habitat Ecology, The University of Montana
Parks and refuges are important for conservation, but without connections, they’re like islands. Linking them by protecting land in between makes it possible for wildlife to move over bigger areas.
