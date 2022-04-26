Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hundreds of seafarers are still stranded in Ukraine waters – the legal rights of this profession are barely up to standard

By Leïla Choukroune, Professor of International Law and Director of the University Research and Innovation Theme in Democratic Citizenship, University of Portsmouth
Elisabeth Mavropoulou, Lecturer in International Law, University of Westminster
Share this article
Many crew members from merchant ships have escaped, but plenty more are stuck on cold ships with supplies of everything from food to medicines fast running out.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russian troops in Ukraine are compiling lists of journalists for questioning
~ On Timor-Leste's 20th independence anniversary, former president Ramos-Horta makes a comeback
~ The censorship of Shanghai citizens in lockdown sparks an uproar on Chinese social media
~ The life sentence handed to Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala is a dark day for the civil society in Turkey
~ Decoding the role of mainstream and social media in the recent anti-Muslim violence in India
~ 4 ways we can change our behaviour to adapt to the climate crisis
~ Labor’s Pacific plan is underdone and risks further politicising foreign policy
~ Word from The Hill: Ray Hadley's shouty assault on Albanese; the intractable Solomons issue; and the wider play of Deves
~ Kenneth Roth to Step Down at Human Rights Watch
~ Regaining fitness after COVID infection can be hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind before you start exercising again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter