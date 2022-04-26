Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Urgently Help Ukraine Civilians Flee Mariupol

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A resident looks at an apartment building damaged during heavy fighting near the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov (Kyiv) – Russian forces now occupying most of Ukraine’s southeastern port city of Mariupol should ensure that civilians remaining in the city can leave in safety to Ukraine-controlled territory if they choose, Human Rights Watch said today. Older people, people with disabilities, and those who are sick or injured require special attention. United Nations Secretary-General…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Regaining fitness after COVID infection can be hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind before you start exercising again
~ In a market swamped with streaming services, Netflix's massive loss of subscribers is a big deal
~ Cut yourself and others some slack: we need more time to experiment and fail at work
~ Japan: Raise Rights on Southeast Asia Trip
~ There are 4 economic wildcards between now and election day. The first gets played this week
~ Elon Musk won't have a board to watch him when he takes Twitter private – does that matter?
~ How can more people be on unemployment benefits than before COVID, with fewer unemployed Australians? Here's how
~ Labor retains clear Newspoll lead and large Ipsos lead as record number of candidates nominate
~ In The Candy House, Jennifer Egan delivers an inventive novel for a digital age
~ Elon Musk's plans for Twitter could make its misinformation problems worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter