Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's not all nomadland: how #vanlife made mobile living a middle-class aspiration

By Bronwyn Eager, Senior Lecturer Freelancing, Small Business, and Entrepreneurship, University of Tasmania
Alex Maritz, Professor of Entrepreneurship, La Trobe Business School, La Trobe University
Announce to your friends and family that you’re choosing to live in your vehicle and you’re likely to raise some concern.

The 2017 book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” by Jessica Bruder – made into the 2020 film starring Frances McDormand – drew attention to the hundreds of thousands of Americans living itinerant lifestyles due to poverty and insecure employment.

But not everyone choosing to live in a van is doing so out of desperation.

Technology and changing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


