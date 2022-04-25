Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chile: Amnesty International met with President Gabriel Boric to present human rights agenda

By Amnesty International
An Amnesty International delegation met with President Gabriel Boric today to discuss the human rights situation in the country and to deliver a document setting out priority issues in the agenda for dialogue between the Chilean government and the organization. The delegation was led by Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Americas director, and Rodrigo Bustos, executive […] The post Chile: Amnesty International met with President Gabriel Boric to present human rights agenda appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


