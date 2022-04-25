Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Crucial Need for Macron to Focus on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech after his election victory in Paris, April 24, 2022. © 2022 Sipa via AP Images (Paris) – It is crucial for President Emmanuel Macron to make human rights a priority of both his domestic and his foreign policy in his second term, Human Rights Watch said today. Based on available results for the April 24, 2022 runoff presidential election, Macron received 58.5 percent of the votes, while Marine Le Pen received 41.4 percent and conceded defeat. Twenty-eight percent of eligible voters did not vote, a significant increase…


© Human Rights Watch -


