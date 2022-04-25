Meet the power plant of the future: Solar + battery hybrids are poised for explosive growth
By Joachim Seel, Senior Scientific Engineering Associate, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Bentham Paulos, Affiliate, Electricity Markets & Policy Group, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Will Gorman, Graduate Student Researcher in Electricity Markets and Policy, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
The majority of power plants applying to connect to the US grid are now solar, and over a third of those are hybrids that include battery storage.
