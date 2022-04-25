Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa faces hard knocks as rich countries take manufacturing back home

By Jonathan Munemo, Professor of Economics, Salisbury University
Share this article
The global economic crisis triggered by the outbreak of the COVID pandemic in 2020 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February this year has intensified the risk of declining trade integration between countries. A process referred to as the deglobalisation of trade.

The pandemic sent shocks through supply chains across the world. As a result, companies in some advanced economies have started to prioritise…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rising anti-Muslim sentiments across India instigated by ultra-right Hindu groups
~ National service in Britain: why men who served don't think we should bring it back
~ Meet the power plant of the future: Solar + battery hybrids are poised for explosive growth
~ In age of racial reckoning, Ralph Lauren partners with Morehouse and Spelman grads on vintage Black fashion styles
~ The Cleveland Indians changed their team name – what's holding back the Atlanta Braves?
~ Staring at an image of yourself on Zoom has serious consequences for mental health – especially for women
~ How do keys open locks?
~ Ovarian cancer is not a silent killer – recognizing its symptoms could help reduce misdiagnosis and late detection
~ How colonialism is a major cause of domestic abuse against women around the world
~ Pressure groups offer the best hope for South Africa's democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter