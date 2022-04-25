Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Release Long Detained Gaza Aid Worker

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinian demonstrators hold posters of Mohammad al-Halabi, a humanitarian worker in Gaza who has been detained by Israel since June 2016 without being convicted of a crime, during a protest in solidarity with al-Halabi, in Gaza City on August 7, 2016. © 2016 Reuters/Mohammed Salem (Jerusalem) – Israeli authorities should immediately release Mohammad al-Halabi, a humanitarian worker from Gaza detained for nearly six years both before and during his trial, Human Rights Watch said today. The Israeli Supreme Court on February 17, 2022, renewed al-Halabi’s detention…


© Human Rights Watch -


