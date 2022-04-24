All new smaller size! Why getting less with shrinkflation is preferable to paying more
By Jun Yao, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Macquarie University
Di Wang, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Queensland University of Technology
Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
The sneaky strategy of reducing pack sizes shows the strength of consumers’ cognitive bias towards focusing on price, no matter what.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 24, 2022