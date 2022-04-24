Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

France: Protection of human rights must become a priority of Emmanuel Macron’s second term

By Amnesty International
Following the re-election of Emmanuel Macron as President of the French Republic Cécile Coudriou, President of Amnesty International France said: “President Macron’s first term has been far from exemplary on human rights and Amnesty International will continue, throughout his second term, to demand that the President’s policies respect fundamental rights and international law,” “The egregious […] The post France: Protection of human rights must become a priority of Emmanuel Macron’s second term appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


