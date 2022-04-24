Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Could going too negative on 'teals' do Liberals more harm than good?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As the government fights for its life, John Howard, the Liberals’ living icon, has been on the campaign trail.

It’s not all been smooth sailing for the veteran, however. When Anthony Albanese had his now infamous numbers lapse, Howard’s first reaction was an understanding “So what?”

This undermined the government’s exploitation of Albanese’s gaffe, bringing a quick clean up by Howard the following day.

On Saturday, Howard was campaigning in his old seat of Bennelong, which he lost, with the election, in 2007.

Howard weighed into the “teal” independents.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


