Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NHS hospitals are publishing their plans to achieve net zero: here's what it will actually take to get there

By Sally Fowler Davis, Associate Professor in Organisation in Health and Care, Sheffield Hallam University
Share this article
The NHS – which makes up 4% of the UK’s total carbon footprint – is aiming to reach net zero by 2045. If it succeeds, it’s likely to become the world’s first healthcare system to do so.

To that end, NHS trusts and other healthcare providers are currently publishing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why the police in England and Wales must do more than just learn lessons
~ Northern Ireland: RSF renews calls for justice following third anniversary of Lyra McKee’s murder
~ Protecting biodiversity – and making it accessible – has paid off for Costa Rica
~ Opposition to abortion doesn't stop some Americans from supporting friends and family who seek one
~ How Muslim Americans meet their charitable obligations: 3 findings from new research
~ People of color have been missing in the disability rights movement – looking through history may help explain why
~ As Ukraine war deepens great-power divisions, a revitalized non-aligned movement could emerge
~ The US never considered Ukraine a vital interest, until Putin's ambitions changed that
~ Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron go head to head: why many French voters will be voting against a candidate rather than for them
~ Sri Lanka's economic crisis is a chance to reinvent international bailouts so that citizens don't take most of the pain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter