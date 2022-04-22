Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northern Ireland: RSF renews calls for justice following third anniversary of Lyra McKee’s murder

By amoores
Share this article
NewsThis week marked the third anniversary of the killing of journalist Lyra McKee, which represented a low point for press freedom in the UK. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) renews the call for justice for McKee and demands greater steps to improve the climate for safety of journalists in Northern Ireland, which remains the most dangerous place for journalists to do their jobs in the UK. Three years on, still no one has been brought to trial for the murder of Lyra McKee, who was killed while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry, Northern Ireland, on 18 Ap


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ NHS hospitals are publishing their plans to achieve net zero: here's what it will actually take to get there
~ Why the police in England and Wales must do more than just learn lessons
~ Protecting biodiversity – and making it accessible – has paid off for Costa Rica
~ Opposition to abortion doesn't stop some Americans from supporting friends and family who seek one
~ How Muslim Americans meet their charitable obligations: 3 findings from new research
~ People of color have been missing in the disability rights movement – looking through history may help explain why
~ As Ukraine war deepens great-power divisions, a revitalized non-aligned movement could emerge
~ The US never considered Ukraine a vital interest, until Putin's ambitions changed that
~ Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron go head to head: why many French voters will be voting against a candidate rather than for them
~ Sri Lanka's economic crisis is a chance to reinvent international bailouts so that citizens don't take most of the pain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter