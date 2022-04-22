Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Orlando Julius, Nigeria's Afrobeat pioneer, lived for his art

By Sanya Osha, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities in Africa, University of Cape Town
Orlando Julius (Orlando Julius Aremu Olusanya Ekemode), who passed on 15 April 2022, lived the sort of life many had hoped fellow Afrobeat star Fela Kuti would. Julius was well-mannered, well-spoken and cultivated a reputation mostly devoid of raucousness and…The Conversation


