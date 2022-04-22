Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: International community must do more to protect brave protesters

By Amnesty International
Failure to stop violence one year after ASEAN’s adoption of its Five-Point Consensus  Activists inside Myanmar resorting to flash mobs and silent strikes to avoid crackdown   Plainclothes military forces disguise themselves as fruit sellers and trishaw drivers as part of the repressive surveillance system   Military retaliates against family members of activists   Myanmar’s brave activists are still pursuing peaceful protests despite […] The post Myanmar: International community must do more to protect brave protesters appeared first…


