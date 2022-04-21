Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is altering the seasonal rhythm of plant life-cycle events

By Roberto Silvestro, PhD candidate, biology, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Sergio Rossi, Professor, Département des Sciences Fondamentales, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Si sta come d’autunno sugli alberi le foglie.”

“We are like autumn leaves on branches,” Italian poet Giuseppe Ungaretti wrote in his 1918 poem Soldati (Soldiers), on the tragedy of human life and war.

If the popular image of autumn is decadence and nostalgia after the summer heat, spring is the season of rebirth after the darkness and cold of winter. The transformative passing of seasons has historically…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


