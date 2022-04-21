Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aleksei Navalny: new film about jailed dissident who dared to defy the power of Putin

By Stephen Hall, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Politics, International Relations and Russia, University of Bath
Share this article
One of the last lines jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny speaks in the eponymous new CNN documentary is a quote usually attributed to the 18th-century philosopher Edmund Burke: “The triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing.” It is unclear whether Navalny sees Russian politics as a black-and-white, good-versus-evil scenario or is playing to the film’s primarily US audience.

I urge everyone to see the film, Navalny. It is a fascinating depiction of Russian opposition to the country’s increasingly autocratic leader and shows the lengths to which the Kremlin will…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How a new GCSE in natural history can help us towards a greener future
~ How Russia's fixation on the Second World War helps explain its Ukraine invasion
~ Ukraine recap: why words are important – and truth must triumph over propaganda
~ Russia: programme of 'patriotic education' aims to create next generation of Putin faithful
~ Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison fails the 'character' test posed by his Warringah candidate
~ Psychopaths can feel emotions and can be treated – don't believe what you see on crime shows
~ The pandemic's gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health
~ Discovering new drugs is a long and expensive process – chemical compounds that dupe screening tools make it even harder
~ Achoo! 5 essential reads for pollen season
~ Clarence Thomas and his wife's text messages highlight missing ethics rules at the Supreme Court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter