Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Russia's fixation on the Second World War helps explain its Ukraine invasion

By Oleksa Drachewych, Assistant Professor in History, Western University
Share this article
Russia’s take on the Second World War is not merely for nationalist consumption. The actions of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany appear to be a blueprint for the Russian attack on Ukraine.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Aleksei Navalny: new film about jailed dissident who dared to defy the power of Putin
~ How a new GCSE in natural history can help us towards a greener future
~ Ukraine recap: why words are important – and truth must triumph over propaganda
~ Russia: programme of 'patriotic education' aims to create next generation of Putin faithful
~ Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison fails the 'character' test posed by his Warringah candidate
~ Psychopaths can feel emotions and can be treated – don't believe what you see on crime shows
~ The pandemic's gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health
~ Discovering new drugs is a long and expensive process – chemical compounds that dupe screening tools make it even harder
~ Achoo! 5 essential reads for pollen season
~ Clarence Thomas and his wife's text messages highlight missing ethics rules at the Supreme Court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter