Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kashmir: what happens after Imran Khan’s downfall?

By Leoni Connah, Lecturer in Politics, University of Manchester
Since Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister of Pakistan on April 9, the future of the long disputed and war-torn Kashmir region, on the borders of India and Pakistan, is at the forefront of many minds.

Khan had made little headway in resolving the Kashmir conflict, despite his ambition to do so. Under the partition…The Conversation


