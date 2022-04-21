West must beware the language of appeasement and see Russia's war on Ukraine for what it is
By Rory Finnin, Associate Professor of Ukrainian Studies, University of Cambridge
Thomas D. Grant, Senior Fellow, Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, University of Cambridge
Words influence the way we see the world. In 2015, we warned that the language used by the west to describe Russia’s armed intervention in Ukraine was a jumble of euphemism and understatement that failed to serve the public interest.
The problem hasn’t gone away. Today there may be a reckoning in the west with how political and business interests have long accommodated the barbarism of Vladimir Putin’s regime for profit and short-term gain. But…
