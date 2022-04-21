Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Isolation rules for close contacts are changing. What happens next?

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia
The risk of a household contact becoming infected is low. So it’s time to lift isolation requirements, now so many of us are immune to the virus.The Conversation


