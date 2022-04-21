Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regional journalism is dying: advertising subsidies won't help

By Leon Gettler, PhD, RMIT University
Australia’s regional news outlets are dying a not-so-slow death, and COVID-19 has accelerated their decline.

Over the past two years more than a hundred of the 435 regional and community newspapers that existed in 2019 ceased printing, continuing as digital-only publications or being merged with other mastheads.

More seem set to follow if a federal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


