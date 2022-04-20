Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Defunding the police is a move towards community safety

By Kevin Walby, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, University of Winnipeg
Defund should not be a dirty word.

In fact, defunding public police is a step towards choosing real safety for communities across Canada. Defunding means taking funds from police budgets, while shrinking the size and operations of police. At the same time, it means granting more power to community groups and dedicating more resources to community and social development. Defunding police is a necessary step toward social and economic justice.

Taking the time to cut through intimidating police rhetoric can help reveal ways police actually create harm.

Police…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


