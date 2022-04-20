Tolerance.ca
The Valneva COVID vaccine has been approved for use in the UK – here's what the evidence says

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved a new COVID vaccine. VLA2001 is manufactured by French pharmaceutical company Valneva for use in the UK and was approved on April 14 for use in adults between the ages of 18 and 50 for first and second doses.



The Valneva vaccine is the sixth COVID vaccine to be approved in the UK. But it’s the first whole-virus inactivated COVID-19 vaccine to gain MHRA approval. These types of vaccines are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


