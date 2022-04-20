Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Herat Women’s Prison Head Missing 6 Months

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Alia Azizi. © Private (New York) – The women’s prison director in Herat, Afghanistan has been missing since October 2021 and is feared to have been forcibly disappeared, Human Rights Watch said today. Alia Azizi had worked under the former government but returned to her job after the Taliban took over Herat in August. Taliban authorities should promptly and credibly investigate Azizi’s enforced disappearance and release her from custody or make her whereabouts known. “It’s been over six months since Alia Azizi went missing, and the Taliban authorities have yet to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


