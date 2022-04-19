Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Payment apps asking for specific tips before service annoy the heck out of users – but still generate bigger gratuities

By Alei Fan, Assistant Professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Purdue University
Share this article
Delivery services and cafes commonly prompt customers to leave a specific tip – for example, 15%, 20%, 25% – at the point of sale rather than after completing the service.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The controversial Victorian novel that argued for the Deceased Wife’s Sister’s Marriage Act
~ Why African scientists are studying the genes of African species, and how they do it
~ Africa's relationship with India: a diplomat's view
~ Somalia is still fragile: what the new African Union mission can do to help stabilise it
~ No signs of a true transition in Chad a year after Idriss Déby’s death
~ Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee comes amid her declining health, royal backlash and a colonial reckoning
~ Housing co-ops could solve Canada's housing affordability crisis
~ 'Living with COVID-19' must be more than an empty phrase: Individuals need tools to manage BA.2 and future waves
~ 6 ways to build resilience and hope into young people's learning about climate change
~ The Falklands War, 40 years on: why 'Las Malvinas' are still such an emotive issue in Argentina
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter