Word from The Hill: On Katherine Deves, a hung parliament, and the new silence about COVID

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

In this podcast Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn canvass the controversy surrounding Katherine Deves, the Prime Minister’s hand-picked candidate for Warringah, who posted transphobic comments on social media. Scott Morrison is standing by her in the strongest terms, refusing persistent calls from within the Liberal party for her dumping.

Read complete article

