Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This economic model tipped the last 2 elections – and it's now pointing to a Coalition win

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
Two key economic indicators are the key to predicting most of the past 120 years of federal elections results – including ones the polls have famously got wrong.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chemical weapons: how will we know if they have been used in Ukraine?
~ Below the Line: Will anyone watch the Morrison vs Albanese debate? And will a transphobia debate divide the Liberals? – podcast
~ Morocco: Drop Charges Against Activist
~ Longer-acting eye treatment could reduce vision loss for Indigenous Australians
~ When war imitates art: rediscovering Red Dawn, the 1984 movie inspiring Ukrainian fighters
~ Labor still has clear lead in Newspoll and Resolve, but Albanese’s ratings slump
~ Heroes of the Fourth Turning: how theatre can serve as a mode of inquiry into right wing ideas
~ Many places are starting to wind back COVID restrictions, but this doesn't mean the pandemic is over yet
~ Do poison pills work? A finance expert explains the anti-takeover tool that Twitter hopes will keep Elon Musk at bay
~ Why does my cat wake me up so early, and what can I do about it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter