Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF restores access to Radio France Internationale website in Russia

By paulinea
NewsUsing its Operation Collateral Freedom mirror site technology, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) was able to restore the Russian public’s access to the Radio France Internationale website within hours of its being blocked today at the behest of Rozkomnadzor, the Russian media and telecommunications regulator. Radio France Internationale (RFI) provides news and information in 15 languages, including Russian, by radio and on its website.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


