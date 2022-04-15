Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia is caught between Russia and the West ahead of the November G20 conference

By Sydney Allen
This year’s G20 is being chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo who is facing pressure to ban Russian representatives because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.


© Global Voices -


